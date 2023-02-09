Amigos First Day Collection Expectations.

Kalyan Ram is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film, Amigos. The film's trailer, teaser, and poster have generated a lot of buzz and have received a positive response from audiences. With just one day left until its release, the film is generating a lot of excitement.

Reports indicate that the advanced bookings for Amigos are looking promising, with the film expected to earn over Rs 3 crores on its opening day at the box office. It's important to note that these are just rough estimates, and the actual box office collection could be higher or lower.



Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and stars Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. The film is produced by Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Get ready to experience the action-thriller when it arrives in theaters on February 10, 2023.

