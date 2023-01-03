Amigos: Kalyan Ram Is Introduced As Manjunath In The Second Look Poster

Tollywood's ace actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri bagged the biggest hit of his career with the Bimbisara movie. Being a periodic movie, he essayed the role of a deadly king Bimbisara and looked awesome in the royal appeal. With this blockbuster, he once again became busy as an actor and will next be seen in Amigos movie. On the occasion of the New Year, the makers dropped his first look poster a day ago and introduced him as stylish entrepreneur Siddharth. Now, they shared his second look poster and introduced his doppelganger Manjunath who will be seen as a software engineer.



Along with sharing the poster they also wrote, "The Doppelganger 2 is here… Introducing @NANDAMURIKALYAN as Manjunath, a software engineer from the exciting world of #Amigos Teaser coming soon. In cinemas on Feb 10, 2023".

Kalyan Ram looked with a nerdy appeal in the poster sporting in a blue shirt and trousers. His black spectacles and winsome smile are a perfect apt one for his software engineer role.

This is his first look poster… He is introduced as a stylish entrepreneur Siddharth.

With these two posters, it is clear that Kalyan Ram is essaying a dual role in this movie. Amigos is being directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath is the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. Tammiraju is handling the editing department while Avinash Kolla is the in-charge of production design.

This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February, 2023 and the teaser will be launched soon!