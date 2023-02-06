Amigos Pre-Release Event: Junior NTR Graced As The Special Guest And Amazes With His Superb Speech

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri's Amigos movie is all set to hit the big screens on 10th February… Thus, the pre-release event of this movie was held yesterday night at the JRC Convention center, Jubilee Hills. Junior NTR graced the event as the special guest and conveyed his best wishes to the whole team of Amigos. Well, same like his brother, Kalyan Ram is also essaying a triple role in this movie and one of them holds the shades of antagonist.



Here are the pre-release event snaps of Amigos movie…

This is the amazing speech of Junior NTR directly from the event…

He said, "If at all there is any hero from our family who attempted more experiments, it is Kalyan Ram. He did it as an actor and also as a producer. I always felt that Kalyan anna is not doing mass films but with Bimbisara, he satisfied all of us".

This is a glimpse of the lead actor Kalyan Ram's speech at the pre-release event… He was all emotional and spoke, "Feb 10th na meeru andharu oka kotha experience, oka adbhutamaina commercial cinema chudabothunnaru".

Director Rajendra Reddy was also all happy and said, "'#Amigos mimmalni surprise chestundi, thrill chestundi, engage chestundi with @NANDAMURIKALYAN's next level performance'".

A few pics of Junior NTR from the event… He looked amazing sporting in a white tee.

Kalyan Ram looked classy wearing a printed shirt!

Going with the earlier released trailer of Amigos, it starts off with NIA introducing Kalyan Ram aka Michael as Indian Pablo Escobar… He looked amazing as a gangster and becomes a nightmare to the national security. To the one side, the police officials are in search of him and on the other side, his doppelgangers enjoy a happy life. One of them is a software engineer and other is stylish entrepreneur Siddharth. But Michael turns close to them with a mission and also targets them at the end. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind Michael's close bond with his doppelgangers!

Amigos movie is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath as the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February, 2023…