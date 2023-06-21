An Intriguing Love Story Coming To Thrill You, Mysterious First Look Of Sandeham is out now

A love story with thrills in a movie is a deadly combination. The new film Sandeham is an intriguing love story that is coming to thrill you with engaging elements in the narrative. Written and directed by Sateesh Paramveda of Ooriki Uttharana fame, the movie is produced by Satyanarayana Parcha under the banner of Vishnu Varshini Creations with Suman Vootkur and Hebah Patel playing the lead roles.

The movie has completed its shooting part and post-production works are progressing at a brisk pace. The makers kick-started the promotions by launching the first look of the movie. It sees the lead cast of the movie with suspicious faces. It surely raises curiosity. The film’s teaser and trailer will be launched soon.

Bigg Boss fame Swetha Varma, Rashika Shetty, Subhashree Rayaguru, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Sundar Rao Parcha and Chandra Shekhar are the other prominent cast of the movie which has music by Subhash Anand, while Praveen Vanamali is the cinematographer.

Cast: Suman Vootkur, Hebah Patel, Swetha Varma, Rashika Shetty, Subhashree Rayaguru and Srinivas Bhogireddy, Sundar Rao Parcha, Chandra Shekhar

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Sateesh Paramveda

Producer: Satyanarayana Parcha

Banner: Vishnu Varshini Creations

Music: Subhash Anand

DOP: Praveen Vanamali

Editor: Suresh Durgam

Lyricist: Purna Chary

Choreography: Aneesh Babu

Publicity Designer: Venkat

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvathaneni Rambabu