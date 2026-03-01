‘Anaga Anaga America’ from ‘VISA’ wins hearts

The much-awaited first single “Anaga Anaga America” from the upcoming youthful entertainer VISA ~ Vintara Saradaga has been officially released and is already creating a strong impact across digital platforms. After generating impressive buzz with its teaser, the film has now taken excitement a notch higher with this refreshing romantic melody that is quickly winning over listeners.

The song stands out as an instant chartbuster, blending soothing music, emotionally resonant lyrics, and visually vibrant storytelling. Lyricist Sanare delivers lines that are both catchy and relatable, while Sanjith Hegde adds soul to the composition with his expressive and heartfelt vocals. Composer Vijai Bulganin once again showcases his strength in crafting melodies that stay with the audience long after the song ends.

On screen, Ashok Galla and Sri Gouri Priya share warm and effortless chemistry, presenting a charming and relatable romantic pairing. Their natural performances add emotional depth and youthful energy to the visuals.

Directed by debutant Udbhav Raghu, the film also stars Rahul Vijay and Shivathmika Rajashekar in key roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, VISA ~ Vintara Saradaga is shaping up as one of the most promising youthful entertainers to watch this summer.