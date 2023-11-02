Anand Deverakonda’s ‘Duet’ gets a grand launch

Talented hero Anand Devarakonda's new movie "Duet" has started grandly in Hyderabad. This film is being produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green Banner with lavish making on a huge budget. Mathura Sreedhar Reddy is co-producing the film. Mithun Varadaraja Krishnan, who worked under star director AR Murugadoss, is making his directorial debut with "Duet". Ritika Nayak is playing the heroine in this movie.

The opening ceremony of the movie "Duet" was held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Actors Vijay Devarakonda, Satya Dev, directors Harish Shankar, Chandu Mondeti, Sai Rajesh, Anand's parents Govarthan Devarakonda and Madhavi were present as guests in this program.

Blockbuster director Harish Shankar sounded the clapboard for the muhurat shot, while Govardhan Deverakonda and Madhavi Deverakonda switched on the camera. Talented filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti directed the first shot. Producer Gnanavel Raja, director Sai Rajesh and Madhura Sreedhar handed over the script to the makers.

Director Mithun Varadaraja Krishnan said, “I'm happy to be introduced to Tollywood as a director with ‘Duet.’ This is a good love story. Thanks to producer KE Gnanavel Raja for giving me the opportunity to be a director. I am also thankful to Anand. Madhura Sridhar is there to solve any problem our team has. Thanks to everyone who is supporting us.”

Hero Anand Deverakonda said, “Duet is a special movie for me. When he shared the title of this movie with his friends in the industry, he said, "It is a good title. It would have been better if we register it." From there positive vibes started on the duet. Thanks to the producers Gnanavel Raja and Madhura Sridhar who selected me for this movie. I feel very happy after knowing GV Prakash Kumar is the music director of our film. I have been his fan since the movie ‘Aadukalam.’ Ritika played a superb role in Ashokavanamlo Arjuna kalyanam’ movie. I wish her all the best for this film. Mithun has written an amazing story. We are going to make a good movie with our team.”