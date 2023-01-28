Anikha And Arjun Das's 'Butta Bomma' Trailer Is All Filled With Gripping Elements…

Gone are those days when people used to reach theatres to watch movies of only A-list actors. Nowadays, even budding actors and filmmakers are creating their space with their gripping plots. Even the 'Butta Bomma' movie belongs to the same category as the newbies of Tollywood Arjun, Anikha and Surya came up with a beautiful village love tale that holds interesting twists and turns. Off late, young actor Vishwak Sen launched the trailer of Butta Bomma movie through his Twitter page and also sent his best wishes to the whole team of the movie…



Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing a glimpse of Anikha's life straight from a small village near the picturesque place Aaraku. She is controlled by her strict father but holds a great bond with her sister and bestie. Amid all these chaos, one fine day she receives a call from Surya who is an auto driver. Slowly they fall for each other and a few glimpses of their beautiful love tale are also highlighted. But the twist in the tale is shown when Arjun Das enters their life. It seems that the love birds fall into the trap of Arjun and put their lives in danger. On the whole, the trailer seems interesting having the mixed elements of love and action along with intriguing drama.

Butta Bomma movie is directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar and is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 4th February, 2023…