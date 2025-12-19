Maha Cong MLC Satav joins BJP

Mumbai: Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Pradnya Satav joined the BJP here on Thursday, hours after submitting her resignation from the Upper House of the Maharashtra legislature.

The Congress accused the BJP of not respecting democracy and breaking parties with money and posts. The MLC joined the BJP in the presence of the ruling party's Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Her switch in the midst of local body elections is being seen as a setback to the Congress.