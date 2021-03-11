Anil Ravipudi gives clarity on his next projects

Tollywood: Anil Ravipudi has become one of the most wanted directors in the industry. The director whose recent outing Sarileru Neekevvaru became a blockbuster succeeded in gaining yet another movie offer from Mahesh Babu.

Superstar who is currently busy with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' shooting will join hands with director SS Rajamouli for his next movie. But, before starting this project, Mahesh Babu has decided to wrap up the project with Anil Ravipudi. Also, Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly going to do a movie with Anil Ravipudi. The director is now busy with the promotions of 'Gaali Sampath' movie.

However, Anil Ravipudi is still in talks with both Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu. The official announcements are still awaited.