Anil Ravipudi tested positive for COVID-19

With a lot of Corona cases growing, the film industry personalities also fell in dilemma. Already, a few people from the industry have postponed the releases of their new movies. Now, the latest reports reveal that the shoot of F3 has been postponed and director Anil Ravipudi is said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anil Ravipudi is actually busy working on the prestigious film F3. F3 is the sequel of F3. The director is currently in quarantine and he is going to resume the shoot only after he gets recovered completely. The new schedule of the film was supposed to begin in Mysore on April 25th. But now, the film's shoot stands halted.

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen are the lead actors in F3. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie. F3 is produced by Dil Raju. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.