Live
- Google Play Best of 2023 Awards: Best overall apps and games
- Vijayawada: Polytechnic sports meet in Anantapur in January
- Space Calendar December 2023: Moon details, Solstice and Rocket launches
- Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders complain to EC on duplicate voters
- PollQRoute app playing a vital role in helping the voters to fetch the information
- PL Sector Report - Metals & Mining - Weekly Update - Domestic steel pricing lagging behind
- Rains to advance in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone, showers to begin from Saturday
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report
- PL Stock Update - Aster DM Healthcare (ASTERDM IN) - Event Update - GCC stake sale to unlock value - BUY
- YS Jagan to inaugurate Kidney hospital in Palasa on December 12
Just In
Anil Ravipudi Unveils Teaser concept poster For Mechanic: Trouble Shooter
Director Muni Sahekara's Mechanic: Trouble Shooter is produced by M Naga Munaiah (Munna).
Director Muni Sahekara's Mechanic: Trouble Shooter is produced by M Naga Munaiah (Munna). The film will complete its post-production works soon. Its censor formalities have been completed.
Ahead of the film's release on December 15, 2023, its teaser concept poster was unveiled at the hands of director Anil Ravipudi.
Nachesave Pilla Nachesave, a song from the movie, was released recently. It was rendered by Sid Sriram. So far, it has garnered more than 100 million views on Instagram, with more than 8 million views emerging from YouTube. "The song has been trending on all social media platforms. Another song titled 'To-let Board' has also been lapped up by music lovers," the makers said.
The film features Tanikella Bharani, Naga Mahesh, Surya, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Sandhya Jhanak, Sunitha Manohar, Sammeta Gandhi and others. Vinod Yajamanya is its music director. Kailash Kher has sung one of the songs.