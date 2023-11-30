Anil Ravipudi Unveils Teaser concept poster For Mechanic: Trouble Shooter

Director Muni Sahekara's Mechanic: Trouble Shooter is produced by M Naga Munaiah (Munna). The film will complete its post-production works soon. Its censor formalities have been completed.





Ahead of the film's release on December 15, 2023, its teaser concept poster was unveiled at the hands of director Anil Ravipudi.



Nachesave Pilla Nachesave, a song from the movie, was released recently. It was rendered by Sid Sriram. So far, it has garnered more than 100 million views on Instagram, with more than 8 million views emerging from YouTube. "The song has been trending on all social media platforms. Another song titled 'To-let Board' has also been lapped up by music lovers," the makers said.

The film features Tanikella Bharani, Naga Mahesh, Surya, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Sandhya Jhanak, Sunitha Manohar, Sammeta Gandhi and others. Vinod Yajamanya is its music director. Kailash Kher has sung one of the songs.