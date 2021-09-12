Anirudh & Rahman for a single film!

Director Atlee Kumar was supposed to do a film with Jr NTR but there seems to be a delay in the same. The filmmaker hence decided to make his debut in Bollywood. He will soon be making a film with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film's shoot is currently in progress.

As per the latest reports in the film industry, the makers are planning to rope in two music directors for the project. One of them is Oscar-winning AR Rahman while the other one is Anirudh Ravichander.

Rahman is reportedly going to score the music for the project while Anirudh is in talks to score the background score. An official confirmation on the same will be out soon.

There are also reports that the film features Priyamani, Nayanthara and others in the key characters. We hear that Rana Daggubati and Thalapathy Vijay are in talks to play cameos.