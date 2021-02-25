Another clash between Dil Raju and Krack distributor

Recently, director Warangal Srinu who released 'Krack' movie in Nizam area made sensational comments against Dil Raju. He said that Dil Raju's name should be Kill Raju and he tramples on new talents by not giving theatres for other movies.



On the other hand, as 'Krack' movie became a blockbuster, Srinu is excited to come up with a few more releases. He recently released 'Chakra' movie in Telugu. But, the movie have received an underwhelming response from the audience. He bought another Tamil dubbing movie which is Karthi starrer, 'Sultan'. Interestingly, the movie is going to get released on April 2nd and Gopichand 'Seetimarr' movie is also hitting the theatres on the same day. Dil Raju is releasing the film in the Nizam area. So, we can expect that both Srinu and Dil Raju are going to have yet another clash at the box office.

On the other hand, Dil Raju is going to release Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' movie as well the next week. No need to mention that Dil Raju will try his best in getting more number of theatres for the movie release. So, Sreenu has to lock horns with Dil Raju again.