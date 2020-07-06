Another movie for Prabhas with home banner

Tollywood: Young Rebel Star Prabhas scored a memorable blockbuster with his recent outing 'Saaho'. Now, the fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming film under the direction of 'Jill' fame Radha Krishna.

As Prabhas is going to do a love story after a long time, the expectations are sky-high on this film. We know that the movie unit has been facing so many hurdles in completing the shooting of the film. As per the latest reports, the makers are planning to resume the shooting from next month. On the other hand, Prabhas is reportedly going to sign his next project under UV creations banner. It seems like the makers are going to bring the noted director on board for this movie.

Prabhas has already done 3 movies under his home banner UV Creations. So, this movie is going to be his fourth outing with them. More details regarding the project will get revealed very soon.