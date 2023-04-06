Another Win for Balagam: Receives International Award

Venu Yeldandi, a comedian-turned-director, made his debut with the film Balagam, which turned out to be a huge hit both in theaters and on OTT platforms. The movie features Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in leading roles and has recently received 4 awards at the Washington DC International Cinema Festival. Today, the film has won yet another international award, this time for Best Sound Design at the Athens International Monthly Film Festival, as announced by the director on his Twitter profile.

Apart from the lead actors, Balagam also stars Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others in important roles. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy have produced the movie, with Bheems Ceciroleo as the music director.