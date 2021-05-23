‘Anukoni Athidhi’ trailer grabs audience attention

Dancing doll Sai Pallavi and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil are extremely talented actors who can pull off any kind of role. These two powerhouse talents collaborated for a Malayalam film called "Athiran". This movie has now been dubbed in Telugu as "Anukoni Athidi" and it will be premiered in OTT platform on May 28.



The teaser of this film was unveiled. We get a glimpse of Sai Pallavi's acting ability in this teaser clip. Especially, the scene where she looks at her dead father stands out in the teaser. It has been getting a good response from the viewers. The film was directed by Vivek and it also features Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Renji Panicker in the other important roles. "Athiran" did well at the Kerala box office. Now, we have to see how it garners reception from the Telugu audiences. "Athiran" released in theatres in Kerala two years ago. The dubbed version is planned for a theatrical release but it was postponed multiple times. Finally, the film will be available on OTT platform Aha.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in the films "Virata Parvam" and "Love Story". On the other side, Fahadh Faasil is making his Telugu debut with Allu Arjun and Sukumar's 3rd collaboration "Pushpa" in which he will be seen in a negative role.