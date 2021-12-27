  • Menu
Anushka-Naveen Polishetty's project to commence soon

Anushka Shetty has signed a project with ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ fame Naveen Polishetty

From the past few days, we have been hearing rumors that star beauty Anushka Shetty has signed a project with ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ fame Naveen Polishetty in the male lead role.

The fans got super excited about the crazy combo and have been waiting for the official announcement. The much-awaited official announcement is finally here. On the occasion of Naveen's birthday, the production house has finally announced that the 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' actor would be sharing screen space with none other than star actress Anushka Shetty in an upcoming film. This is Anushka Shetty's first film after the disaster of 'Nishabdham' in October 2020. The regular shoot of the film will go on roll early next year.

Debutant director Mahesh P will wield the megaphone for this new-age romantic drama. Anushka Shetty will play a role which will be closer to her age whereas Naveen Polishetty will appear as a 30-year-old bachelor in the flick.

