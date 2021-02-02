Anushka picks up a family entertainer

Star heroine Anushka Shetty is often called Lady Superstar by the Tollywood fans. The actress scored super hits in Telugu and proved her stamina at the box-office as a solo lead. After Bhaagamathiee, the actress took a big break and came up with Nishabdham which did not do well. The film has released on Amazon Prime Video and did not have a theatrical release. However, the actress is currently busy working on a family entertainer.

We have already informed our readers that Anushka Shetty is currently busy working on a series of interesting films. One of them is the current one, in the direction of Mahesh P. Mahesh made his debut with Ra Ra Krishnayya. Unlike her previous films, Anushka decided to do a family entertainer. There are reports that Naveen Polishetty is also a part of the project.

UV Creations is the production house that bankrolls the film. More details about the project will come out soon.