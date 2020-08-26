Anushka reacts to casting couch

Casting couch is an underlying issue in the movie industry. From time to time, several celebrities share their opinions on this issue. Now, Anushka Shetty has revealed her opinion on the same too. The actress is said to have made the comments recently and a leading news channel carried a report on the same.

Anushka Shetty, in the interview, is said to have told that she also faced some issues of casting couch. She acknowledged the fact that everyone knows the existence of the same. The actress faced these issues during the beginning of her career, but she never faced at a later point in her career. The actress claims to be a straight forward and courageous person who easily came out of it.

Anushka's next film is Nishabdham, which is gearing up for a grand release soon.