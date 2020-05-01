Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham: Only Telugu version ready?

Tollywood: Nishabdham is one of the movies that was supposed to hit the screens by now. Unfortunately, the film failed to make it to the theatres due to the lockdown. The original release date of the movie is 31st January but the makers postponed it to April 2nd and now, there is no clarity on the same.

There are rumors that the movie hits the screens only. The film unit too refuted the rumors about the movie having a release in the theatres. But, looking at the current scenario, the situation is pushing the producers to release the movie on the OTT platform.

The film's director recently confirmed getting offers for a release on OTT platform. The director revealed that the Tamil and Hindi versions are still under post-production and they will make a decision only after lockdown.

So for now, the Telugu version is ready and the producers aims at a theatrical release.