Anushka's next with Naveen Polishetty: Not Happening?

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are in talks for an exciting film in UV Creations' production. The untitled film was supposed to hit the floors by now. But, we hear that the project has been shelved. Anusha reportedly needs more time and the makers decided to call off the project, say the reports.

The film was in the news for a long time now. The buzz is that Ms. Shetty, Mr. Polishetty is the title in consideration. Mahesh Babu P of Ra Ra Krishnayya is said to be the film's director. However, there is no clarity on when the film will begin.

Anushka Shetty's last film is Nishabdham and Naveen's Polishetty's last film is Jathi Rathnalu.

As of now, the production house is yet to announce the film and they seem to be having second thoughts about it. More details on the film will be out soon.