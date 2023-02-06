Ashok Galla's new film gets a grand launch

Young Tollywood actor Ashok Galla, the nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu, made his film debut with "Hero." The actor is all set to begin his second project, which is tentatively titled "AshokGalla2." Successful director Prasanth Varma who delivered blockbusters like "Awe" and "Zombie Reddy" penned the film's story.

"Guna 369" fame Arjun Jandyala is directing the film. It will be produced by Somineni Balakrishna, an NRI (also film distributor) under Lalithambika Productions as Production No. 1. Ashok Galla who proved his mettle with his first flick, took time to choose his next script.The actor will undergo a complete makeover, and the film will have a unique story. The movie had a grand launch today, and Victory Venkatesh sounded the clapboard for the muhurat shot. Namrata Shirodkar switched on the camera while Boyapati Sreenivas did the honorary direction.

The script was handed over to the makers by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, Sahu Garapati, and Harish Peddi. The occasion was also graced by Aadhi Sheshagiri Rao, BVS Ravi, and Galla Jayadev. Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while Bheems Ceciroleo composes the tunes. Nallapaneni Yamini is the presenter.