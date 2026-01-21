‘Athreyapuram Brothers’ gets a grand launch

Reflecting changing audience tastes and evolving cinematic trends, director Rajesh Jagannadham is set to present a contemporary and relatable story with Athreyapuram Brothers. Designed to resonate with new-generation viewers, the film is being produced by VSK Sanjeev, Vangapalli Sandeep, Vangapalli Sankeerth, Praveen Gadde, Rajesh Gadde, and Rakesh Gadde under the banners of S2S Cinemas and The Fervent Indie Productions.

The film features an ensemble cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Gavireddy, Sunny Patsa, Raghu Babu, Geeth Sayini, Neha Pathan, and Siddharth Gollapudi. Its grand puja ceremony was held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, with noted filmmakers Vassishta, Anudeep, Aditya Hassan, and Praveen Kandregula attending as chief guests.

The concept poster, unveiled during the event, instantly grabbed attention. Carrying the tagline “A Sweet Rivalry,” it hints at a unique and engaging narrative. The technical team includes cinematographer Ramiz Naveeth, music director Santhu Omkar, and editor Anil Pasala. More updates are awaited.