No guts to touch KCR’s family, Bandi Sanjay slams Congress

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of shielding the family of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) despite “mountains of evidence” in the ongoing phone-tapping case.

Addressing the media in home constituency in Karimnagar on Friday, Sanjay alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress regime was incompetent, cowardly, and busy collecting crores instead of taking action against corruption and anarchy.

Sanjay claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping scandal was being deliberately restrained. “The SIT officers are competent and honest, but the government is oppressing them. They are digging a mountain and not even catching a mouse,” he said, adding that extensions in the name of investigation were being used to delay justice.

The Union Minister alleged that phone tapping under KCR’s rule was not limited to political opponents but extended to judges, businessmen, real estate developers, and even film actors. “Transactions worth thousands of crores were done through threats. Electoral bonds were forced upon the BRS party. My phone, the phones of ministers, and even judges were tapped. The police themselves showed me the evidence and witnesses,” Sanjay said.

He questioned why, despite such evidence, no member of KCR’s family had been arrested. “KCR’s daughter admitted her phone was tapped. Former Minister Harish Rao did not use his phone for a year. Yet, no arrests have been made. What is the point of calling culprits as witnesses?” he asked.

Sanjay also accused KCR’s son, KT Rama Rao (KTR), of running a “war room” in Sircilla to orchestrate phone tapping. He described KTR’s governance as “anarchy in the style of British rule,” and said the scenes of BJP workers being beaten and harassed during the BRS regime were still vivid in his memory. “When I recall the atrocities committed by KTR, my blood boils,” he remarked.

The Union Minister lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, calling him “incapable” and alleging that he lacked the courage to act against KCR’s family. “If BJP had come to power, we would have taught them a lesson. Congress leaders are only busy with compromise politics and collecting crores,” he said.

Sanjay warned that if SIT officers continued to be suppressed, they might withdraw from the investigation. He asserted that once the BJP comes to power, it would take decisive action against the corruption and anarchy of the KCR family.