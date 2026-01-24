‘Dial your’ SP programme launched

Nellore: It is a common practice for the various development officials to accept the public grievances through telephone and redress the problems in the name of Dial Your’ officer.

But for the first time Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla has initiated this programme called ‘SP Sampark’ in the interest of staff working in various disciplines in police department.

The SP Sampark will be conducted every Friday for two hours between 3Pm to 5Pm.

As part of this programme, the SP has personally interacted with the staff and their family members over their problems redressed on spot.

On Friday, she has received 40 phone calls from the staff on various issues related to personal transfers, sanction of leaves, pending medical and other bills, housing etc and directed the officials immediately solve them on spot.

According to the SP, this kind of system helps the staff not only rounding the District Police Office (DPO) but also time saving and avoid delay in finding solutions of their problems.

She said that the staff can have direct contact with her even while discharging responsibilities.

Thanks to SP Ajitha Vejendla of introducing such innovative concept.