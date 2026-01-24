Renigunta railway police arrest cyber criminal

Tirupati: Renigunta Railway Police on Friday arrested a notorious cyber criminal, Hari Barman (31) from West Bengal, in connection with defrauding innocent train passengers of Rs 18 lakh in Renigunta.

The accused, who studied only up to 12th grade, targeted women and elderly passengers traveling by train. Speaking on the occasion, IRP CI Yathendra revealed the case details and stated that acting on directives from Railway DIG Sathyasai Yesu, DSP Harshitha formed two special teams.

The teams utilized mobile phone data, CCTV footage, and advanced technical analysis to identify and apprehend the suspect. He said that investigation revealed that Barman stole mobile phones and bags from sleeping passengers.

He exploited unsecured devices those without screen locks or proper security to access bank details, OTPs, and ATM PINs, thereby draining victims’ accounts.

His crimes were driven by addiction to cricket betting, online gambling, casinos, and other illegal activities, in pursuit of quick money.

Items seized from the accused include Rs 18 lakh in cash, multiple mobile phones, ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and Voter IDs, he added. CI Yathendra advised public to secure their devices with strong screen locks, PINs, and biometric authentication while traveling. Railway Police urge passengers to report suspicious activities immediately. A case has been registered, and a detailed probe is underway.