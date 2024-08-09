Audience will love ‘Mr Bachchan;’ says heroine Bhagyashri Borse

Bhagyashri Borse, a fresh face in Telugu cinema, makes her debut alongside Ravi Teja in the highly anticipated film “Mr. Bachchan.” From modeling in Mumbai to landing the role of Zikki, Bhagyashree's journey is inspiring. In an exclusive interview, she discusses working with Ravi Teja, the challenges of dubbing in Telugu, and her excitement for the film's release on August 15.

What made you first get interested in movies, and how did you come on board with this project?

Well, I’m originally from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, but I spent a significant part of my childhood in Lagos, Nigeria, where my father was working. Later, I moved to Mumbai to pursue a degree in business management. During my college years, many people encouraged me to try modeling, and once I started, I fell in love with it. The camera fear just vanished! After doing some commercials, I was waiting for a good opportunity, and that's when Mr. Bachchan came my way. I auditioned in Hyderabad, and the makers liked my performance. I was selected for the role of Zikki, and during the look test, I met Ravi Teja.

Speaking of Ravi Teja, this is your first film, and you’re working with a superstar. How was that experience?

Oh, it was incredible! I always try to give 100% in whatever I do, and I’m not afraid of hard work. Working with Ravi Teja was both exciting and inspiring. He’s such a charming personality, and his energy is contagious. I made sure to match his energy and give my best in every scene. He is a seasoned actor, but he still approaches every project with the enthusiasm of a newcomer. He’s always on time, never causes trouble, and treats everyone with respect. I’ve learned a lot from him about professionalism and respecting our craft, no matter what stage we’re at in our careers.

Any memorable moments from the shoot?

There was a scene in a cassette recording shop that really stands out for me. After the scene, the director said, "I am proud of you," and that’s something I’ll cherish forever.

You dubbed for your character in Telugu. How was that experience?

Dubbing in Telugu for the first time was definitely challenging. Initially, it was tough, but with the support of the direction team, I got through it. I managed to finish the dubbing in about a week. It was a great experience, and I’m glad I could bring authenticity to my character.

How was it working with director Harish Shankar?

Harish is a very passionate and experienced director. Working with him was a fun and enriching experience. Both Harish and Ravi Teja were incredibly supportive, which made the entire process smooth and enjoyable for me.

Your dance moves in the songs are trending. Did you expect this response?

I’ve always loved dancing, and to see such a positive response is like a dream come true. The trailer launch event was packed, and the energy was just amazing. I’m thrilled that people are enjoying the dance moments!