‘Avatar: Fire & Ash’ craze soars

The anticipation for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, the highly awaited third installment in James Cameron’s iconic sci-fi franchise, has reached new heights in India. With less than a month remaining for its release, over 1 million (1.2M and counting) Indians have already marked their interest in the film on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

This surge in interest is a strong indicator of the franchise’s enduring popularity in the Indian market.

The early interest on BookMyShow not only demonstrates the strong emotional pull of the ‘Avatar’ universe among Indian audiences but also sets optimistic expectations for its theatrical performance. The platform’s data suggests that ‘Fire and Ash’ could break new ground in advance engagement.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ brings back beloved characters including Sam Worthington (Jake Sully) and Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), while introducing new elements to the saga. Among the new cast is Oona Chaplin, who will play Varang, the leader of a volcano-dwelling “Ash People” clan.

20th Century Studios will release the film in India on 19th December in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.