Avika Gor roots for sarees and salwars: Says Indian wear is underrated by the youth

Actress Avika Gor, who made a lasting impression with her iconic role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, believes that traditional Indian attire deserves a lot more love—especially from today’s youth. In a candid chat, the actress shared her views on fashion, personal evolution, and the charm of classics.

Avika expressed that wearing sarees or salwar kameez has become underrated among younger generations, particularly in urban hubs like Mumbai and Hyderabad. “Sarees are so graceful, and it would be lovely to see more people wearing them casually—even at airports. Add a little kajal and a bindi, and you’ve got a stunning look,” she said, hoping that young people begin to embrace the elegance of Indian wear in daily life.

Known for her inclination towards timeless fashion choices, Avika revealed that she prefers classics for their reliability. “Trends often require a lot of effort and come with the risk of going wrong. But with classics, there’s no hesitation or doubt—they just work,” she explained.

The actress, who made her Hindi television debut in Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 2007 and her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013, has since featured in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and films like 1920: Horrors of the Heart and Bloody Ishq.

Talking about her style journey, Avika said, “On screen, my look is shaped by designers and directors. But off-screen, I’ve evolved—I now prioritise comfort and have learned to embrace my personal style. Saying ‘no’ to outfits that don’t feel right is something I admire about myself today.”

Avika’s message is clear—fashion doesn’t always mean following trends; sometimes, it's about rediscovering the elegance that’s always been part of our roots.