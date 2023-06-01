AVM Productions new generation producer shares a truth about Chiranjeevi

AVM Productions is one of the most reputed production houses in the Indian film industry. They produced over 300 films in multiple languages and worked with many legends. Aruna Guhan, the fourth-generation producer at AVM Productions, has now shared an amazing fact about Megastar Chiranjeevi.



After 1976 the production house didn’t produce films for a few years, and its founder AV Meiyappan passed away in 1979. Before passing away, he told his sons that he wanted to produce movies again, but that didn’t happen. Hence the sons of AV Meiyappan decided to release one film before their father’s one-year anniversary, and hence they approached Megastar for the movie “Punnami Naagu.”

Megastar was too busy at that time and was also newly married. But upon hearing the reason, Chiranjeevi gave his nod. Though his call sheets were unavailable, Chiranjeevi used to shoot for “Punnami Nagu” in the evenings. Aruna Guhan also wrote that it was the protagonist who named the movie “Punnami Nagu” and that it was the highest-grosser for AVM Productions in Telugu at that time.

Here is the link of Megastar’s blockbuster “Punnami Nagu.” Check it if you have missed.



