Ayyappanum Koshiyum to become 'Billa Ranga'?

Tollywood: Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of the super hit Malayalam films which is getting remade in Telugu. Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead roles in the movie. Pawan Kalyan will be reprising the role of Biju Menon as a police officer in the film. There are reports that Rana Daggubati will play the other lead role in the film. The makers announced the project but did not give clarity on Rana's inclusion in the film. Sagar Chandra is the director of the movie.

There are reports that Pawan Kalyan wanted Trivikram to direct the film and the actor requested the director to do the same. However, Trivikram politely declined the request making it clear that he is against doing remakes in his career. Trivikram has extended all his support regarding the script and is said to be presenting the film.

The film's shoot will kick-start soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.