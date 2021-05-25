'Baahubali' actress to turn as Megastar's sister?

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala also has a big lineup of projects in his pipeline.

As soon as Chiranjeevi wraps up 'Aacharya', the actor is all set to do kick start the shooting of the much-awaited Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Now, an interesting update about the movie is increasing the expectations on the film even more. If the buzz is to be believed, then star beauty Anushka Shetty is going to play the sister role of Chiranjeevi in the movie. It seems like the makers have already started approaching her with the offer. But the actress is yet to sign the dotted line.

Ram Charan has acquired the Telugu remake rights of the movie is bankrolling this project. Mohan Raja is wielding the megaphone for this much highly anticipated film.