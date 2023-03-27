Balagam Continues to Mesmerize Audiences Even after 25 days

The recent blockbuster film "Balagam" has achieved an unusual feat by performing well in both theatres and on OTT platforms simultaneously. The film, directed by Venu Yeldandi, stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in lead roles.

The movie surprised fans by making its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video without prior announcement. Since then, it has been trending on the second spot on the Prime Video charts in India. Viewers are expressing their views about the film on social media and praising Venu for his excellent handling of the emotions in the film. Many are calling it a slice of life.

Produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under the banner of Dil Raju Productions, "Balagam" is a village drama that features a talented cast, including Venu Yeldandi, Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, and Racha Ravi in vital roles. The music for the film has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.





మా బలగం కి బ్రహ్మ రధం పట్టిన తెలుగు ప్రేక్షక దేవుళ్లకు ధన్యవాదాలు! ❤️🙏



Thank you for making #Balagam a heartfelt blockbuster. ❤️



The film continues to mesmerize audiences even after 25 days.



ఇది మన అందరి విజయం 🤗🤗



The film "Balagam" has been creating a buzz in the entertainment industry ever since its release. Even after 25 days, it continues to mesmerize audiences with its unique storyline, and exceptional performances.

It is quite rare for a film to perform well both in theatres and on OTT platforms simultaneously, but "Balagam" has managed to achieve this feat. The film's success is a testament to the excellent storytelling, direction, and performances by the cast and crew. Overall, "Balagam" is a must-watch for all movie enthusiasts who appreciate a well-crafted film that entertains and touches the heart.