Balagam: Villagers Getting Emotional after watching The Movie

"Balagam" has become popular for its focus on family relations, ethics, and human values. It is now being screened in various villages across the state, with sarpanches taking the lead in organizing the screenings. The movie has been shown in several villages in the Karimnagar district, as well as in Medak, Siddipet, and Sangareddy.

This practice of screening movies in rural areas was once common, with government documentaries and film societies showing films to educate people about welfare schemes and parallel cinemas. The Karimnagar Film Society was one such group that screened world-famous movies in the 1980s.

The public screenings of "Balagam" are reviving this tradition, and many elderly people are getting nostalgic over the experience.

The film's director, Venu Yeldandi, has succeeded in his task of explaining the importance of relationships and values that are often overlooked

#Balagam ni ma Ammama oorlo vesaru, oorlo mandi antha aa Manda kadikochi village full chesesaramta.@VenuYeldandi9 em theesavaya asaalu. pic.twitter.com/Pv8orCFClv — స్వకుచమర్దనం (@na_aalochanalu) April 3, 2023





Overall, the public screenings of "Balagam" are promoting important values and ethics while also bringing communities together