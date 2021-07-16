Balakrishna hits out at MAA office-bearers

Jubilee Hills: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Thursday made sensational comments against the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) office-bearers. He asked them as to why they were not able to build own building of the association so far.

Claiming that the office-bearers "are moving closely with the State Cabinet ministers", he wondered whether the State government would not give one-acre land for construction of office building. He made it clear that it was not proper for artistes to talk about their private issues in public.

Balakrishna also made it clear that all artistes were same when it came to MAA elections. He reminded the tour of some members of the association to the US in the name of raising funds for MAA. He asked those who went to the US as to what happened to the funds. He assured to support Manchu Vishnu if he came forward for construction of MAA building.