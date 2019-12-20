Balakrishna's Ruler Movie Twitter Review

Nandamuri Balakrishna himself said that his getup from Ruler, made many call him Nandamuri Tony Stark and the actor loved the attention his getup could grab on social media.

After such a huge buzz, Ruler couldn't really hold on to the attention that getup gathered, with its content. The movie team to promote it as well. Hence, with a very mediocre buzz, NBK's movie is releasing for Christmas for the first time in years as he normally prefers to release his movies for Sankranthi.

Also, after NTR biopics, this is his first film in regular mass commercial format. But the market is not highly enthusiastic about the film. Even though the movie has Sonal Chauhan, Bhoomika Chawla and Vedhika as leads, team couldn't use their glamour to increase the buzz too.

Anyways, movie released on 20th December and it is directed by KS Ravikumar, who directed hits like Varalaru, Muthu, Tenali, Panchatantiram, Narasimha, Sneham Kosam and many others. Let's see what is the reaction of audiences who watched the movie in theatres, on social media, especially Twitter;