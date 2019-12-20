Balakrishna's Ruler Movie Twitter Review
Nandamuri Balakrishna himself said that his getup from Ruler, made many call him Nandamuri Tony Stark and the actor loved the attention his getup...
After such a huge buzz, Ruler couldn't really hold on to the attention that getup gathered, with its content. The movie team to promote it as well. Hence, with a very mediocre buzz, NBK's movie is releasing for Christmas for the first time in years as he normally prefers to release his movies for Sankranthi.
Also, after NTR biopics, this is his first film in regular mass commercial format. But the market is not highly enthusiastic about the film. Even though the movie has Sonal Chauhan, Bhoomika Chawla and Vedhika as leads, team couldn't use their glamour to increase the buzz too.
Anyways, movie released on 20th December and it is directed by KS Ravikumar, who directed hits like Varalaru, Muthu, Tenali, Panchatantiram, Narasimha, Sneham Kosam and many others. Let's see what is the reaction of audiences who watched the movie in theatres, on social media, especially Twitter;
Live Updates
#Ruler a energy yedyithe vundo senior heroes lo no one can match. 💪🎂🙏👍 #JaiBalayya— Movies - fan boy (@creativecane) December 19, 2019
#Ruler Final Report-“An Average Movie”With Mass Masala Stuff— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) December 19, 2019
May Appeal More to Mass Audience..
Positives:
👉#NBK & His Energy
👉First Half
Negatives:
👉Routine Story
👉Few Lags#NandamuriBalakrishna #RulerStormBegins #Vedhika #SonalChauhan
Padathadu song lo balayya energy 👌👌🔥🔥— Crush Every 1 (@avinashNBK) December 19, 2019
Thanks to jhony master #Ruler #RulerStormBegins
Fans ki full mass stuff 👍— King Vizag ✍️ (@IamLucky509) December 19, 2019
Premieres Report #Ruler
#Ruler Kuwait show report - Decent to Good.— chanduNTR (@Sarathchandan) December 19, 2019