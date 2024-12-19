Live
Balakrishna’s Son Mokshagna’s Film: No Director Change, Launch Date Coming Soon
Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna, is set to debut in a film directed by Prasanth Varma. Despite rumors of a director change, SLV Cinemas clarifies the film is on track, with the launch date to be announced soon.
Mokshagna, the son of famous actor Balakrishna, is going to act as a hero in his first film. The film is being directed by Prasanth Varma, who is known for making the film Hanuman. When the posters of Mokshagna were released, many fans got very excited. But, some rumors started spreading on social media, making people worried.
The rumors said that the film was stopped, the director had changed, or that Mokshagna would be working with another director, Nag Ashwin, who made Kalki. These rumors caused a lot of confusion.
To clear everything up, the film's production company, SLV Cinemas, shared a statement. They said that the film is still happening, and Prasanth Varma is still the director. They also told everyone not to believe the false rumors.
The reason people thought the film might be stopped was because the event to launch the film, which was planned for December, was canceled. This happened because Mokshagna was sick with viral fever. However, the makers said the delay was only because of his illness and the film will continue.
Now that the makers have explained everything, fans can feel better. They are waiting for the new date for the film’s launch, which will be announced soon.