Bandla Ganesh announces a shocking decision

Actor and producer Bandla Ganesh recently gave a huge shock by announcing that he will quit the microblogging site Twitter.



"I will quit Twitter soon. No controversies. I don't want any controversies in my life," tweeted Bandla Ganesh claiming that he will bid goodbye to the social networking site very soon.



But he hasn't released any reason behind his decision. So, it seems like he intentionally kept his fans to keep guessing the reason behind his exit. On the work front, Bandla Ganesh is preparing to bankroll a film with his favorite hero Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.



The details regarding the project are still under the wraps.



On the other hand, Bandla Ganesh is working on setting up a film soon as a producer and also launch his sons into the films. More details are awaited.

త్వరలో కి ట్విట్టర్ కి గుడ్ బాయ్ చెప్పేస్తా No controversies. I don't want any controversies in my life 🙏 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) August 14, 2021



