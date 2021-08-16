  • Menu
Bandla Ganesh announces a shocking decision

Bandla Ganesh
Actor and producer Bandla Ganesh

Highlights

Actor and producer Bandla Ganesh recently gave a huge shock by announcing that he will quit the microblogging site Twitter.

"I will quit Twitter soon. No controversies. I don't want any controversies in my life," tweeted Bandla Ganesh claiming that he will bid goodbye to the social networking site very soon.

But he hasn't released any reason behind his decision. So, it seems like he intentionally kept his fans to keep guessing the reason behind his exit. On the work front, Bandla Ganesh is preparing to bankroll a film with his favorite hero Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

The details regarding the project are still under the wraps.

On the other hand, Bandla Ganesh is working on setting up a film soon as a producer and also launch his sons into the films. More details are awaited.


