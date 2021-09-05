Bandla Ganesh to contest for GS post in MAA polls

Hyderabad: Tollywood Actor and producer Bandla Ganesh on Sunday announced that he would contest for the post of general secretary separately. He announced that he was coming out of the panel of veteran actor Prakash Raj, who recently named his panel for the upcoming elections. Ganesh made it clear that he was forced to take the decision after the entry of actress Jeevitha Rajasekher in Prakash Raj panel.

Ganesh said he did not like Jeevitha, as she openly insulted megastar Chiranjeevi's family, whom he adores a lot, several times in the past. He said Jeevitha, who is contesting for the general secretary's post, was the main reason for his decision to come out the panel. He made the announcements in a series of tweets.

The actor-producer asserted that he would register a sensational victory against Jeevitha in the elections. He said although he tried to control the temptation to contest, his heart convinced him to join the poll fray separately.

Ganesh said his dream was to build 100 double bedroom houses for poor artistes of the industry after his victory in the elections. He added that he would fight for the same. He alleged that those, who worked as office-bearers of the association, did nothing for the welfare of poor artists.

No row with Ganesh: Jeevitha

Meanwhile, Jeevitha claimed that she did not have any differences with Ganesh. She made it clear that any member of the association can contest for any post. She said she would continue to work for the development of the association irrespective of her victory or defeat.