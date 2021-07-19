Bandla Ganesh to register Devara for Pawan?

There is no doubt that actor-producer Bandla Ganesh is nothing less than a devotee to Power Star Pawan Kalyan. He never fails to show his love for PSPK at every possible occasion.

Bandla Ganesh has been trying his best to do the project with Pawan Kalyan and is also in talks with a couple of directors. But as soon as he finds the right script and a director, Bandla is planning to approach Pawan Kalyan. As per the latest reports, he is now contemplating an interesting title for his film with Pawan Kalyan. Rumors are rife that Bandla is in plans to register 'Devara' as the title and will use it for his film with PK. For the uninitiated, Bandla Ganesh recently started calling the 'Vakeel Saab' actor as 'Devara'.

Bandla tries to showcase his love for Pawan Kalyan by treating him like a godly figure. We have to wait and see how long will it take for Bandla Ganesh and Pawan Kalyan project to get into shape.