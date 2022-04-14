‘Bangarraju’ director turns producer

Director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala who directed recent blockbuster 'Bangarraju' has turned producer and announced his maiden production. Taking to social media Kalyan Krishna shared the poster of his first film as producer titled 'Lambasingi.'

The title comes up with the tagline 'A Pure Love Story' and the poster has the lead pair in a romantic mood. Bigg Boss fame Divi Vadthya is playing the female lead in this movie while her love interest is a fresh face.

The title instantly grabbed attention as 'Lambasingi' is one of the beautiful villages located near Araku in Vizag. During the summers and winters, it's a must visit place and the film is set in this region. Naveen Gandhi of 'Gaalipatam' fame is directing the movie while Druvan is roped in for music.