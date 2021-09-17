  • Menu
Bangarraju team surprises Ramya Krishna
Akkineni fans are eagerly waiting for King Nagarjuna’s “Bangarraju” which is the second part of the most successful “Soggade Chinni Nayana.”

The film marks another combination with his son, Naga Chaitanya. The shooting of the film is going at Ramoji Film City.

On the occasion of Ramya Krishna's Birthday, the team dropped a surprise poster of the actress and Nagarjuna. The very first impression of the poster is that both of their glamour is timeless.

They look like how they are in the 90s. The chemistry looks stunning. The poster already indicates a hit is brewing. Along with Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya also joins the party this time.

To see the father and son together, Akkineni fans are very excited and eager. Kalyan Krishna has come up with an exciting script for this most-awaited project. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios are jointly producing the film.

