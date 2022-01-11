Bangarraju Trailer: Naga Chaitanya And Nagarjuna Fill The Screen With Fun-Filled Aura

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are all set to entertain the movie buffs and their fans with their upcoming movie Bangarraju. As the big movies like RRR and Radhe Shyam opted to be out of the Pongal race due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and restrictions on theatres in other states, the Akkineni 'Manmadhudu' made a wise decision of bringing this movie back into the festive race. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the fun-filled trailer of the Bangarraju movie and created noise on social media.

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Nagarjuna having fun in the hell with the girls. Then immediately the screen shifts to Naga Chaitanya who is the grandson of Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna. He remembers his grandfather in all his appeal and actions too. He creates noise with his flirting nature and makes us go aww with his dialogue delivery too. The twist in the tale comes when he falls in the love with village sarpanch Kriti Shetty. Amid this fun-filled drama, there lies a science fiction related problem to the village and Nagarjuna family. Ramya Krishnan is seen pleading the Lord to solve it and save her family!

Sharing the trailer, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Here's the fun filled action packed #Bangarraju trailer! https://bit.ly/Bangarraju_Trailer."

Bangarraju is the sequel of Nagarjuna's blockbuster movie Soggade Chinni Nayana which was directed by Kalyan Krishna. Even the sequel is handled by him itself and is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his home banner Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios banner.

This movie is scheduled to release on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!