Be Ready To Melt Your Hearts With The First Single From 'Jaanu'

After the bumper hit of 'Oh Baby', Akkineni bahu Samantha is coming up with her next movie 'Jaanu'. Being a love drama, it has a young hero Sharwanand as the lead actor. This movie is said to be the remake of Tamil movie '96'.

This C. Prem Kumar directorial has music by Govind Vasantha. Dil Raju and Sirish will produce this movie under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

After the lovely first look poster, the makers are going to release the first single from the movie. The song "Pranam…" will be out on 21st January @ 5 PM.

South Indian Film Industry PR, B A Raju has shared this news on his Twitter account… Have a look!

In the post, you can also witness a new poster having both lead actors looking in much love with each other.



Jaanu will hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.