Bholaa Shankar third single to be out tomorrow
Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh have teamed up for a new movie “Bholaa Shankar,” an action entertainer scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead in this biggie.
After releasing two songs, the makers have dropped an update regarding the third schedule. The makers have announced that the 3rd single, “Milky Beauty,” from the movie will be out tomorrow at 04:05 PM, and a promo has also been released to announce the same.
Keerthy Suresh plays the sister of Chiranjeevi. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, and Viva Harsha among others will be seen in prominent roles. AK Entertainments produced the movie, with Mahati Swara Sagar as the music director.