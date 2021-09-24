Bid Adieu To September With These New Releases In Theatres And OTT Platforms

As said earlier, September month is a complete blockbuster one with wonderful movies and web series releases! Most awaited movies like Thalaivii, Seetimaarr, Bhoot Police and Love Story were released in the last weeks and entertained the movie buffs with their awesome story plots. As we are going to stepping into the last week of September, let us check out the movies and special OTT releases of this week!

Love Story

Release Date: 24th September 2021

Star Cast: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Release Platform: Theatres

Genre: Love Tale

This is the latest release of September and is all going high with positive reviews!

Now, let us check the new releases of OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix…

Hotstar

September 25

• Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

• Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

Amazon Prime

September 24

Goliath: Season 4 *Amazon Original Series

September 25

Despicable Me 2 (IMDb TV)

September 27

Sorry to Bother You (IMDb TV)

Netflix

September 24

• Blood & Water: Season 2

• Ganglands (Braqueurs): Season 1

• Jailbirds New Orleans: Season 1

• Kota Factory: Season 2

• Midnight Mass: Limited Series

• My Little Pony: A New Generation

• The Starling

• Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia: Season 1

September 27

• Anastasia

• Santa in Training

September 28

• Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 1

• Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

• Rough Night

• Searching

September 29

• The Chestnut Man: Season 1

• Friendzone

• MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

• No One Gets Out Alive

• Sounds Like Love

September 30

• Love 101: Season 2

• Luna Park: Season 1

• Never Back Down 3

So guys, watch these movies and shows and enjoy this week bidding adieu to September with all joy!!!