Bid Adieu To September With These New Releases In Theatres And OTT Platforms
As said earlier, September month is a complete blockbuster one with wonderful movies and web series releases! Most awaited movies like Thalaivii, Seetimaarr, Bhoot Police and Love Story were released in the last weeks and entertained the movie buffs with their awesome story plots. As we are going to stepping into the last week of September, let us check out the movies and special OTT releases of this week!
Love Story
Release Date: 24th September 2021
Star Cast: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya
Director: Sekhar Kammula
Release Platform: Theatres
Genre: Love Tale
This is the latest release of September and is all going high with positive reviews!
Now, let us check the new releases of OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix…
Hotstar
September 25
• Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
• Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
Amazon Prime
September 24
Goliath: Season 4 *Amazon Original Series
September 25
Despicable Me 2 (IMDb TV)
September 27
Sorry to Bother You (IMDb TV)
Netflix
September 24
• Blood & Water: Season 2
• Ganglands (Braqueurs): Season 1
• Jailbirds New Orleans: Season 1
• Kota Factory: Season 2
• Midnight Mass: Limited Series
• My Little Pony: A New Generation
• The Starling
• Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia: Season 1
September 27
• Anastasia
• Santa in Training
September 28
• Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 1
• Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
• Rough Night
• Searching
September 29
• The Chestnut Man: Season 1
• Friendzone
• MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
• No One Gets Out Alive
• Sounds Like Love
September 30
• Love 101: Season 2
• Luna Park: Season 1
• Never Back Down 3
So guys, watch these movies and shows and enjoy this week bidding adieu to September with all joy!!!