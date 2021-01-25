Big Announcement: The Makers Unveil The Release Date Of The Magnum Opus 'RRR' Movie

Finally, the wait is over!!! Tollywood's most awaiting movie and Rajamouli's dream project 'RRR' movie is all set to hit the screens on 13th October, 2021. The makers of this magnum opus have unveiled the release date along with a new poster on their Twitter handle.





This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021

In this poster, we can witness the action mode of both ace actors Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR. Ram Charan is seen roaring on the horse riding with jet speed and NTR mesmerized all and sundry riding the black bullet. Both of them are seen chasing in the full form. Along with this high-octane action sequence, the makers also dropped the release date of this movie. We all need to wait for 13th October, 2021 to witness this flick on the big screens.

SS Rajamouli





Alia Bhatt





Ram Charan Tej





Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021 👊🏼#RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/7vSMf0bI5n — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 25, 2021

Junior NTR





Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13th, 2021 👊🏼#RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/3loeoiqCQn — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 25, 2021

The makers also created a buzz on the internet with this surprise announcement and made us await for the big news…



RRR is a periodical movie which showcases freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.

This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.