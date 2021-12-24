Big News: Akkineni Nagarjuna Will Be Hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season…

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 host Akkineni Nagarjuna made a big announcement on the finale episode that the new season of this most-watched show will be aired in 2 months itself. With this news, all the Bigg Boss fans are eagerly awaiting for the official announcement!



Well, here is the official announcement… Even the OTT season will also be hosted by our dear 'Manmadhudu' actor itself and it will be aired 24/7 same like the Hindi season! Nag will meet the contestants weekly twice same like Karan Johar and will guide them too!

Speaking his association with Bigg Boss, host Nagarjuna said, "I was initially apprehensive before stepping into Bigg Boss. But I'm an avid follower now. I used to watch the show and make notes of it. It was a great experience indeed. It was very satisfying when I was told by contestants that Bigg Boss has been a life-changing experience for them."

Speaking about the digital version, he also added, "It was initially shocking as the fifth season just ended. I was doubtful if I would become stale. But the team has convinced me saying Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is going to be an entirely different format. I was told around 5-6 crore people have watched the finale which is just an incredible number. Bigg Boss Telugu has always enjoyed great numbers and following. I'm welcoming this new challenge and looking forward to it."

Even Alok Jain, the EVP & Head of the channel airing the show, doled out, "Nagarjuna is one of the most humble and exciting people to work with. Thank you sir. The Television version of the show will remain. It will continue to entertain. We are trying to bring a new format and we are working on the creative aspects now. Keep looking for an exciting update on this front."

Well, we need to wait to know the complete details of this new format! As of now, the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT series is confirmed and it will be streamed 24/7!