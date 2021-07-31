Big News: Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Joins The Sankranthi Race

As promised the makers of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata have unveiled the release date of this most-awaited movie. Along with the release date, they also treated all the fans of Mahesh Babu dropping a new poster of the movie.



Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu also shared the new poster of the movie on his Twitter page and treated his fans with the 'SVP First Notice'… Take a look!

In this poster, Mahesh looked awesome and stylish getting down a high-end red car. But the front glass of this car is seen broken. Mahesh sported in a brown tee and even the sunny background with mountain shade made the poster worth watching.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will get released on 13th January, 2022 and officially joined the Pongal race with other prestigious movies like Radhe Shyam in the line.

Even the director Parasuram also shared this big news on his Twitter page…

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film.

Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years.