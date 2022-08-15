Big News: Prabhas And Shruti Haasan's Salaar Release Date Is Unveiled On The Occasion Of 75th Independence Day

The big news hit Prabhas fans on the occasion of 75th Independence Day… As promised the makers unveiled the release date of his Salaar movie and also dropped a new poster showcasing the 'Mr. Perfect' star in a terrific appeal. As the movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, there are many expectations on it. It is already known that Yash's KGF first and second parts created collection tsunami's at the ticket windows and thus all the fans of Prabhas pinned all their hopes on this movie. His last two movies Radhe Shyam and Saaho bombed at the box office and thus Prabhas once again took the route of action entertainers!



Prabhas and Prashant Neel shared the new release date posters on their social media pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date poster, Prabhas also wrote, "TheEraOfSalaarBegins. See you at the cinemas from 28.09.2023. #Salaar @prashanthneel @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutzhaasan @therealprithvi @iamjaggubhai_ @sriya_reddy @bhuvanphotography @ravibasrur @shivakumarart @anbariv_action_director @salaarthesaga".

Director Prashant Neel also shared the same poster and wrote, "'𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋'𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐏 𝟐𝟖, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins".

Going with the poster, Prabhas looked terrific and the background seems to be a new-age and dark war zone. The 'Baahubali' actor is seen holding swords in both hands which are filled with blood marks. His toned body and intense look made the poster worth watching on this special day…

This movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. It also has Shruti Haasan as Aadhya in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy are in the prominent roles. The film is being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages simultaneously! It will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. This film marks the comeback movie to Prithviraj Sukumaran to Telugu after 12 years. He was last seen in Police Police (2010) movie! Ravi Basrur will score the tunes for this movie while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

Salaar movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 28th September, 2023…

Apart from this movie, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi movie and Om Raut's 'Adipurush' movie.